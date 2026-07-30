Gears of War: E-Day Gets Multiplayer Details and Trailers - News

/ 371 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer The Coalition have released details and a trailer for the multiplayer for Gears of War: E-Day.

View the multiplayer reveal trailer below:

View the multiplayer gameplay trailer below:

View the multiplayer developer overview:

Read the details below:

Right now, you’ll be seeing the very first hands-on previews of Multiplayer in Gears of War: E-Day going live across the internet—and if you’re itching to learn more, we have the video for you. We’re happy to reveal the (Metallica-soundtracked!) first trailer for Multiplayer, as well as a full deep-dive packed with new information.

The trailer kicks us off with a wild look at both Horde Siege, the new 12-player, three-squad player-versus-environment experience and the return of Versus, before The Coalition’s developers dive much deeper.

Along the way, we get more information on Horde Siege, an evolution of the beloved original Horde mode. Set across the biggest multiplayer maps ever seen in the series, Horde Siege sets three squads of four out on their own individual missions across the same stage, resulting in wildly unpredictable battles. There’s a lot to learn here – from how classes work, to how optional objectives reward you and your squad—so make sure to watch for all the details.

And that’s only half of it—we also learn about the return of Versus. The classic player-versus-player experience has also evolved with the addition of E-Day‘s new movement mechanics, allowing for the squad-based chaos you’re familiar with, and brand-new ways to make clutch plays to win the round for your side. We also found out about the four modes included in Versus, and even got a tease to what’s coming to the game after launch.

After you’ve watched the trailer and deep dive, the best way to experience Multiplayer is to play it yourself. Drop into the Early Access Open Beta starting August 6 with pre-order on Xbox Series or Steam, or with a Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription.

Gears of War: E-Day will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on October 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles