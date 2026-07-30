2nd Sino-Japanese War FPS The Defiant Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 354 Views
Publisher 4Divinity and developer Hoothanes announced Second Sino-Japanese War based first-person shooter, The Defiant, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
View the gameplay reveal trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
The Defiant is a bold new first-person shooter set against the rarely-explored backdrop of the Second Sino-Japanese War in China between the 1930s and 1940s. Players will traverse shadowy streets and war-torn villages, accompanied by a loyal companion who adds emotional depth to the journey.
Scene: Return to the Critical Moments in History
You’re stepping on the land irrigated with warm blood. Boundless snowy forest, heavily guarded lanes, dangerous villages behind the enemy lines… In these places you’ll experience the serious atmosphere during the War of Resistance against Japanese invasion.
Level: Immerse Yourself in Different Levels
Every plant and every brick here are silently recounting the undeniable historical facts.
Gun: Weapons Are the Echoes of History
What you hold is not only a weapon, but also a memory passing through centuries, a proof of history. You can use dozens of guns in this game, including rifles, assault rifles, pistols and machine guns. The classic Hanyang Rifle, the legendary Mauser Military Pistol and MP18 Submachine Gun, as well as other weapons showing up in modern history of China… Convert them into your survival instinct and blaze a trail on the battlefield full of dangers.
Gameplay: See the Fierce Battlefield for Yourself
You’re no longer an audience. When the enemy’s searchlight illuminates the sky, the point when the vengeful dagger is pushed into the aggressor… This is not a sealed memory. This is a call of justice in your blood.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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That's an interesting POV for a historical war shooter, you're playing on the underdog side of the war, the Chinese. The 2nd Sino-Japanese war did not go that well for the Sino side, the Chinese, they lost around 20m people, including 3.2 million military casualties, the rest civilian. Japanese causalities estimates range wildly but are generally much lower than Chinese casualty estimates, Imperial Japan's defense ministry claimed 480,000 causalities in China during the 2nd Sino-Japanese war (some dead, some injured, some missing), a Japanese newspaper after WW2 found 700k Japanese deaths in China between military deaths and civilian deaths in the Japanese puppet states created in China in the 1st Sino-Japanese war, Chinese Nationalist forces claimed they caused 1.7m Japanese causalities, Chinese communist forces also claim they caused 1.7m casualties (the most unlikely estimate of the bunch as the communist forces were small and poorly trained and equipped at the time), US historian estimates range from 400-450k Japanese soldiers killed by Chinese forces.