2nd Sino-Japanese War FPS The Defiant Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher 4Divinity and developer Hoothanes announced Second Sino-Japanese War based first-person shooter, The Defiant, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Defiant is a bold new first-person shooter set against the rarely-explored backdrop of the Second Sino-Japanese War in China between the 1930s and 1940s. Players will traverse shadowy streets and war-torn villages, accompanied by a loyal companion who adds emotional depth to the journey.

Scene: Return to the Critical Moments in History

You’re stepping on the land irrigated with warm blood. Boundless snowy forest, heavily guarded lanes, dangerous villages behind the enemy lines… In these places you’ll experience the serious atmosphere during the War of Resistance against Japanese invasion.

Level: Immerse Yourself in Different Levels

Every plant and every brick here are silently recounting the undeniable historical facts.

Gun: Weapons Are the Echoes of History

What you hold is not only a weapon, but also a memory passing through centuries, a proof of history. You can use dozens of guns in this game, including rifles, assault rifles, pistols and machine guns. The classic Hanyang Rifle, the legendary Mauser Military Pistol and MP18 Submachine Gun, as well as other weapons showing up in modern history of China… Convert them into your survival instinct and blaze a trail on the battlefield full of dangers.

Gameplay: See the Fierce Battlefield for Yourself

You’re no longer an audience. When the enemy’s searchlight illuminates the sky, the point when the vengeful dagger is pushed into the aggressor… This is not a sealed memory. This is a call of justice in your blood.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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