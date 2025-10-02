Aggro Crab Announce Crashout Crew for PC - News

PEAK co-developer Aggro Crab has announced physics-based cooperative forklift game, Crashout Crew, for PC via Steam.

A demo will be available starting October 13, which is part of Steam Next Fest: October 2025 Edition.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

At DE NILE SHIPPING, things move fast. And if they don’t, you’re the problem. Make a crew of up to four overworked friends and drive into a frantic cooperative forklift experience where teamwork is key, and disaster is inevitable.

Multiplayer Warehouse Mayhem

Research shows the best way to hit impossible deadlines is to build for speed, not safety. That’s why our warehouse isn’t just a workplace, it’s a full-blown raceway! Our forklifts come tricked out with boost and drift capabilities for maximum productivity (and employee enrichment). Just try not to smash into each other.

Grab It, Stack It, Ship It

Thanks to our forklifts’ patented “Easy-Grab” functionality, sorting and stacking is a breeze. Remember to constantly yell at your coworkers to keep the warehouse organized to avoid becoming buried under a pile of missed quotas. And chickens.

Fulfill Ridiculous Orders

Our warehouse is equipped to handle the most outlandish orders from across the globe. Lemons, anvils, explosives, primates… if you can dream it, we can deliver it! Fulfill a variety of unique contracts with over 20 types of boxes guaranteed to make your job a physics-based nightmare!!

DE NILE SHIPPING understands that customer convenience comes at the cost of employee safety, so please handle any volatile orders with care. Any damages will come out of your paycheck!

Upgrades, Upgrades, Upgrades!

We might be out of budget for warehouse improvements, but you’re still welcome to spend your own hard-earned cash on new devices and forklift upgrades that are sure to make your job easier, if not a little safer!

Features:

Online, lobby-based cooperative physics chaos for up to four players.

A variety of contracts to complete, each with a unique set of crazy boxes to ship.

Manage your stress, and don’t crash out—or you’ll end up making your friends’ lives even tougher!

Upgrade your warehouse and forklift to make the job easier! It’ll all reset after the contract, so no need to hoard your money!

Additional Safety Violations modify the warehouse to add even more chaos! If the shift was tough before, just wait until the lights go out!

