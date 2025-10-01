Shooter RPG Spell Trigger Announced for PC - News

Developer Tosca Orca has announced high-octane third-person multiplayer shooter RPG, Spell Trigger, for PC via Steam.

Unleash modern spell-craft in this high-octane third-person multiplayer shooter RPG, weaving precision gunplay with devastating spell-craft. Wield the Spell Trigger, a weapon that fuses arcane power with firearms, and confront an otherworldly force behind a mysterious wave of slumber and mortality threatening humanity.

Play as Vivian, the Warden Magus, chosen to stand at the edge of collapse. Armed with the Spell Trigger, a weapon that fuses modern firearms with raw spell power, confront an otherworldly force behind a mysterious wave of slumber and mortality threatening humanity.

