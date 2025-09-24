Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update 3 Launches September 29 - News

/ 488 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Wilds free Title Update 3 will release on Monday, September 29, and a fourth free Title Update will release in December that adds Gogmazios as a huntable monster.

The free Title Update 3 will add Omega Planetes from Final Fantasy XIV as a huntable monster.

View the free Title Update 3 trailer below:

Read details below:

Monster Hunter Wilds producer Ryozo Tsujimoto summoned a new trailer detailing free Title Update 3 content arriving September 29. As part of the collaboration with Final Fantasy XIV Online, hunters will partner with visitors from the world of Eorzea to take on the dimension-hopping Omega Planetes. This boss fight introduces unique mechanics from Final Fantasy XIV, so prepare to strategize with your hunting party before setting out.

The crossover also includes two jobs from Final Fantasy XIV to help defend the Forbidden Lands: the Dark Knight and Pictomancer. The Dark Knight harnesses the power of darkness to unleash devastating techniques using a two-handed sword, while Pictomancers bring artistic creations to life to defeat foes. Hunters can take on the role of a Dark Knight by equipping the Bale Armor α and activating the “Soul of the Dark Knight” series skill to unlock “The Blackest Night” ability. Additionally, players can equip the “Shadowbringer” Great Sword to unlock and exclusive weapon skill. Lastly, the “Soul of the Pictomancer” item enables hunters to cast pictomancy spells such as Pom Motif from their item pouch. Hunters can also look forward to new Palico and Seikret gear as well as new cosmetic rewards like a pendant and gesture.

Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 3 also introduces Arch-tempered Nu Udra as a permanent Event Quest with exclusive materials for crafting equipment. Title Update 3 features new quests offering rarity 8 Artian materials, a limited-time Seregios Challenge Quest, and an Arch-tempered Nu Udra Free Challenge Quest. Additionally, the update includes four nostalgic gestures as free DLC, alongside the release of Cosmetic Downloadable Content Pack 3 and other paid downloadable content.

Looking ahead, hunters can participate in the Festival of Accord: Dreamspell this fall. The Grand Hub will be taken over with delightfully eerie decorations and feature new Event Quests and in-game rewards. Title Update 4 arrives in December and will bring the fearsome Gogmazios to the Forbidden Lands alongside additional end-game content.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles