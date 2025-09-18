Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Gets New Details - News

Square Enix has released new details for Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on February 5, 2026

Read the details (via Gematsu) below:

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is set to launch globally on February 5, 2026. This game is a remake of Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past, which originally released in 2000 on the PlayStation platform, now “reimagined” with a handcrafted aesthetic. A journey sparked by simple curiosity leads a group of childhood friends living on a secluded island into an epic adventure that spans the past and the present, where they uncover malevolent forces and the true nature of their world. In addition to the base game, three pieces of downloadable content offering an enhanced experience will be available, as well as a Collector’s Edition that includes special items. Stay tuned for more details about the newly reborn Dragon Quest VII!

Visuals

The character designs, originally created by world-renowned manga artist Akira Toriyama, have been reimagined in a charming hand-crafted 3D art style reminiscent of miniature figurines. Alongside the characters, the environments and dungeons are brought to life with a hand-crafted, diorama-style aesthetic that vividly illustrates the world of the Dragon Quest series.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined and the new “hand-crafted style.”

Towns and environments have also been reimagined with diorama-like CG that delivers intricate detail while preserving the warm, cozy atmosphere.

The game features dramatic event scenes, also recreated in the distinctive style!

Story and Features

What begins as youthful curiosity soon unfolds into an epic adventure to save the world…

On the sleepy shores of Estard Island, our bright-eyed protagonist and his best friend stumble upon strange fragments of an ancient tablet. When they place the fragments into a pedestal within a mysterious shrine, a magical light transports them to an unknown world. With every new tablet they discover, the world around them grows. What begins as a quest for answers soon turns into something far greater as they discover malevolent forces and the hidden, true nature of their world.

Collecting the fragments to complete a tablet unlocks the gateway to a new world!

The adventure unfolds as the group travels between two worlds. Each tablet they discover leads them to exciting new destinations.

Many unique events and side stories take place in each world.

The user interface design has also been reimagined, now featuring a tab-based menu system, so all the information is easier than ever to access.

The game offers plenty of content for those looking to take a break from the main story, such as a battle arena featuring a host of formidable legendary foes, and the classic Lucky Panel minigame. Both provide excellent opportunities to obtain rare items!

Characters

The main party of characters grew up on Estard Island, nestled in the vast ocean. These friends travel between two worlds meeting people from all walks of life, some of whom will accompany them along the way.

Protagonist (The Player) (voiced by Isaac Rouse in English, XXX in Japanese)

A boy from Pilchard Bay, a fishing village on Estard Island. Though he leads a peaceful life as a fisherman’s son, he often wonders what lies beyond the sea.

Kiefer (voiced by Roly Botha in English, XXX in Japanese)

The prince of Estard, his family has long governed the island and its people. Highly inquisitive and proactive, he races around the island with the protagonist to uncover the world’s mysteries.

Maribel (voiced by Becky Wright in English, XXX in Japanese)

Though she’s always looking to get her own way, she’s a sweet girl below the surface. All the same, she has no intention of letting her childhood friends, the protagonist and Kiefer, go on an adventure without her

Ruff (voiced by Clare Corbett in English, XXX in Japanese

A cheerful, pure-hearted boy who is always accompanied by a wolf. Though sometimes naive, he possesses sharp, animal-like instincts.

Aishe (voiced by Amrita Acharia in English, XXX in Japanese

A young Roamer woman devoted to the Earth Spirit, determined to restore the Almighty. Skilled in swordsmanship, she is also gifted with a natural talent for dance.

Sir Mervyn (voiced by Nicholas Boulton in English, XXX in Japanese)

A member of the Holy Order of the Almighty, he once fought the Demon King alongside the very deity he worships. Skilled in a variety of sword techniques, he still possesses the skills that earned him the title of hero.

Battle

The battle system in Dragon Quest VII Reimagined has also undergone significant changes. Not only have the party members’ spells and abilities evolved, the monsters’ appearances and behaviors have too, allowing characters to take part in more dynamic and thrilling battles.

Attack enemies as you traverse the world without having to enter battle! Weaker foes can be defeated right then and there, allowing you to keep your adventure moving at a brisk pace.

While the game uses a turn-based battle system, the party’s tactics can be set up so that combat proceeds without pausing between turns. Battle speed can be adjusted, and an auto-battle feature is also available.

The protagonist and party members can master a variety of vocations, each offering unique spells and abilities to use in battle. Once you reach a certain point in the story, you’ll also be able to change their vocations

Moonlighting allows characters to have two vocations at once! Each vocation offers different spells, abilities and stats, with each combination expanding the range of strategic possibilities.

Snatch Victory From the Jaws of Defeat With Unique Vocational Perks!

Each vocation comes with a unique perk that can be “let loose” during battle when a character gets sufficiently “worked up.” These vocational perks are extremely powerful and can dramatically turn the tide of battle in your favor when activated in a pinch.

Only once a character has become fully worked up can they let loose their vocation’s perk.

These perks come in many forms—some boost attacks, while others provide support to the rest of the party.

The new Monster Master vocation comes with the perk “Positive Reinforcement” that summons powerful monsters to assault your enemies!

Downloadable Content

In addition to the base game, three paid downloadable content packs will also be available at launch! They include an item set that will give you a head start, a special costume set and challenging battle content downloadable content featuring familiar, formidable foes!

The Road of Regal Wretches ($5.99)

Challenge legendary foes from Dragon Quest‘s famed Erdrick Trilogy in a battle arena format! Defeat them in style to earn valuable rewards, including Erdrick’s Sword!

Luminary’s Livery ($4.99)

Dress up as the cast from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age with this costume set. Change into these memorable outfits from the “Party” section of the in-game menu to sport a variety of new looks!

Luminary’s Livery

Spiky Sidekick’s Costume

Red Sisterly Smock

Green Sisterly Smock

Fully Fabulous Finery

Warrior Princess Wardrobe

Auld Rogue’s Outfit

Jam-Packed Swag Bag ($3.99)

A set of items featuring adorable Slime-themed equipment, accessories that boost experience and gold, and useful consumable items. Perfect for giving your adventure a head start!

Items included in this downloadable content:

Slime Sword x1

Slime Boomerang x1

Slime Stick x1

Metal Slime Heart x1 (Grants experience boost)

Gold Golem Heart x1 (Grants gold boost)

Medicinal Herb x9

Single Phial x3

Seed of Strength x1

Seed of Resilience x1

Seed of Life x1

*After the launch of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, the “Additional Downloadable Content Sets” and each additional downloadable content will also be available for individual purchase. Please be careful to avoid making duplicate purchases.

*Please see the official website for product details and disclaimers.

Special Editions

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined will offer two special editions: the Collector’s Edition, which includes downloadable content and physical items, and the Digital Deluxe Edition, which features the downloadable content and early-access privilege. In addition to the physical items and the downloadable content, theses editions will also include the “White Wolf Costume,” which changes Ruff’s appearance in the game.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Collector’s Edition (physical) ($249.99)

A bundle that features a stunning, limited-release Ship in a Bottle Figure as an addition to the items included in the Deluxe Edition!

Contents:

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined base game

base game Dragon Quest VII Reimagined “Additional Downloadable Content Sets” Additional Downloadable Content: “The Road of Regal Wretches” Additional Downloadable Content: “Luminary’s Livery” Additional Downloadable Content: “Jam-Packed Swag Bag”

“Additional Downloadable Content Sets” Dragon Quest VII Reimagined SteelBook case

SteelBook case Dragon Quest smile slime plush – medium slime Dragon Quest VII Reimagined version

smile slime plush – medium slime Dragon Quest VII Reimagined version Dragon Quest VII Reimagined ship in a bottle figure

ship in a bottle figure White Wolf costume (appearance changing costume for Ruff)

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Digital Deluxe Edition (digital) ($74.99)

This digital-exclusive bundle includes 48-hour early access privilege along with the base game and the “Additional DLC Sets.”

Contents:

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined base game

base game Dragon Quest VII Reimagined “Additional Downloadable Content Sets” Additional Downloadable Content: “The Road of Regal Wretches” Additional Downloadable Content: “Luminary’s Livery” Additional Downloadable Content: “Jam-Packed Swag Bag”

“Additional Downloadable Content Sets” 48 hours of early access

White Wolf costume (appearance changing costume for Ruff)

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade (digital) ($14.99)

Contents:

This is a bundle product that includes the additional downloadable content “The Road of Regal Wretches,” “Luminary’s Livery,” “Jam-Packed Swag Bag,” and a unique outfit for Ruff.

*After the launch of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, the “Additional Downloadable Content Sets” and each additional downloadable content will also be available for individual purchase. Please be careful to avoid making duplicate purchases.

*Please see the official website for product details and disclaimers.

Bonuses

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined offers a wide array of incentives for the game, including an early purchase bonus, along with platform-exclusive bonuses, retail-exclusive bonuses and an early-purchase bonus. In addition, a special bonus linked with Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will be available as well!

Early Bird Bonus

Players who pre-purchase the game will be gifted a set of items! The set includes Trodain Togs, an appearance changing costume that allows the protagonist to resemble the Hero from Dragon Quest VIII, along with three Seeds of Proficiency, which increases the proficiency of a select vocation.

Contents:

Trodain Togs (appearance changing costume for the protagonist)

Seed of Proficiency x3

Platform Exclusive Purchase Bonus**

Each platform will offer a unique in-game bonus!

Nintendo eShop / My Nintendo Store – Red Slime Shield x1

eShop / My Nintendo Store – Red Slime Shield x1 PlayStation Store – Blue Slime Shield x1

Steam – Silver Slime Shield x1

Microsoft Store – Green Slime Shield x1

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Goodies

A special bonus offered to players who have save data from Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, scheduled for release on October 30, 2025!

Item included in this bonus:

Agility Ring x1

*Please see the official website for product details and disclaimers.

**Platform Exclusive Purchase Bonus items apply to the digital version of the game only

Stay Tuned for an On-Stage Event at Tokyo Game Show 2025!

An on-stage event for the game will be featured at Tokyo Game Show 2025, held from September 25 to 28 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba prefecture! The onstage event will include a special panel discussion and gameplay commentary from the producer of the game.

In addition, the Square Enix booth will feature an exhibition area that showcases the character dolls used as the basis for the in-game CG models, along with a photo spot where attendees can receive custom event stickers.

*The event is open to the public on September 27 to 28.

*Distribution methods for the giveaway items are subject to change without prior notice. Please visit on-site for more details.

*Giveaway items are limited in quantity, available while supplies last..

