Yakuza Kiwami 3 Appears to Have Leaked - News

/ 635 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The next Yakuza Kiwami game appears to have leaked as the official Japanese website for the Yakuza / Like a Dragon series had a listing for Yakuza Kiwami 3, which has since been removed.

A Google search still features the category in its meta description.

Yakuza publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will host the RGG Summit 2025 showcase Tuesday, September 24 at 12:00 JST / September 23 at 8:00 pm PT / 11:00 pm ET. The showcase can be watched YouTube and Twitch.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles