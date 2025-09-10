Acclaim Showcase Overview - Games, Trailers, and Details - News

Publisher Acclaim has officially returned with today's Play Acclaim Showcase and the announcement of nine games it will be publishing.

"We're ecstatic to relaunch Acclaim with a lineup that captures our legacy of bold creativity and delivers fresh, unforgettable experiences," said Acclaim CEO Alex Josef. "These games are just the beginning of our mission to redefine fun for players everywhere."

Here is the full list of games announced:

GRIDBeat! Dungeons! Danger! Rhythm Action! You just hacked into the biggest corporation in the world and stole an unfeasibly valuable amount of data, but getting in was the easy part. To get back out you’ll need to explore the Mainframe, solve puzzles, battle security programs… and do it all on the beat!



Welcome to GRIDbeat! A rhythm-fueled cyber-dungeon crawler where every move must match the music or risk total system shutdown. You just breached Knoss.OS, the planet’s most fortified corporate network, and made off with a payload of priceless data. Now you’re trapped inside, hunted by rogue security protocols and hostile malware. Your only way out? Sync with the system. Move to the beat. And escape before the grid locks you down for good.

Basketball Classics 5 on 5 Pro Basketball born from the golden era of sports games. This spiritual successor to the 8-bit ballers bridges the gap between retro and today’s simulation games. Side-scrolling, sweaty arcade action with simplified 3-button gameplay and retro vibes galore. Side-scrolling, arcade action is paired with on-the-fly strategy. 3 button gameplay is easy to pick up, but it is the dynamic play-calling that elevates this title beyond just long bombs and acrobatics. Attribute-rich players make up a vast set of rosters. Dig through decades of teams to find your favorite All-Stars and even unlock the “Legends” in an immersive story mode. This game is a passion project for us indie developers here at Namo Gamo. We hope you can feel the love put into every pixel, the endless adjustments to stat-driven gameplay, and the genuinely retro sound and music.

Ground Zero Hero Ground Zero Hero is an action-roguelite with light survival elements set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Battle mutated freaks, absorb their radioactive guts, mutate yourself to gain new powers… and eat a lot of candy. It’s post-apocalyptic fun times in this ‘horde survival’ action roguelite! Destroy screen-filling mobs of mutated wildlife, absorb their radioactive guts and become an overpowered freak of the wasteland!

Pixel Washer In Pixel Washer, step into the hooves of Pigxel, a plucky pig armed with a powerful power washer, tasked with cleaning up a messy town. Wielding your trusty washer, you’ll spray your way through a variety of exciting challenges, from hosing down stunning pixel art masterpieces in a filthy museum to transforming a muddy pigsty into a shimmering pixelated paradise and more. With satisfying spray-and-play gameplay, clever mini-games to test your power-washing skills, and light business sim elements as you upgrade your equipment to take on even dirtier jobs and grow your business empire, Pixel Washer aims to be a splash of nostalgic fun for gamers old and young.

Talaka Talaka is a fast-paced, combat-driven roguelite that brings Afro-Brazilian mythology to life in a vivid, hand-painted world unlike anything you’ve seen. You play as a young warrior who once believed in the old legends—the stories of Orisha gods, mystical creatures, and ancient realms. But as time passed, the myths faded. Forgotten by the world, the legends have begun to unravel—twisting into chaos, breaking the harmony between worlds. Now, you must journey across dreamlike landscapes, reconnect with divine forces, and uncover why the myths have gone rogue. With the Orisha by your side, you’ll fight to restore balance before the stories vanish forever. Featuring lightning-fast action, dynamic roguelite runs, and a stunning watercolor-inspired art style, Talaka turns your controller into a paintbrush and every battle into a living canvas. Will you rewrite the myth—or let it fade into oblivion?

TossDown Deliver packages in a world where everything’s out to kill you, escape wild hazards and enemies, fight back using wacky power-ups and choose from a variety of perks to improve your chances of survival.

The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest After a visit to the psychologist that went horribly wrong, you’re trapped in the mind of a game developer on the brink of physical and emotional burnout during the last stages of an intense project. Experience a metroidvania drenched in anxiety based on a very true story.



Help Fletcher Howie Jr. escape his mental prison and save the day!

Hyper Yuki Snowboard Syndicate Welcome to the Snowboard Syndicate! Race, Compete, and Explore the slopes as a colorful cast of unique characters! But what’s snowboarding without a little bit of drip? Through exploring and racing you can unlock cosmetics such as designs for your snow board and clothes to make sure you shine the brightest while shredding.

Katanaut Katanaut is an action roguelite, inspired by both metroidvania and action-platformers.The stage is set on a massive space station that went through a mysterious accident. With the station slowly spiraling out of control, and its once-human inhabitants twisted into terrors, you’re the unlucky one tasked with uncovering what is going on… assuming you’re able to survive the station’s violent halls with souls-like combat. You’ll be armed with unlockable melee weapons, guns, and magic-like abilities while you face an evolving gauntlet of horrors, as the station warps around you. The deeper you descend into the station, the environments become more haunting, and the enemies less human. Every step forward could be a gamble, where strategy and your quick reflexes end up being your only lifeline. Whether you’re experimenting with wild combos, or perfecting a build that matches your preferred playstyle, every death will offer a new puzzle to solve.

