TGS 2025 Live Stream Schedule Revealed

The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association has announced the live stream schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2025, which is set to take place in Chiba, Japan from September 25 to 28. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

■ Record-Breaking 1,138 Exhibitors and 4,159 Booths (as of September 9)

As of September 9, the total number of exhibitors is 1,138 (including 28 online exhibitors), with 523 domestic and 615 overseas exhibitors. The number of physical booths at the venue has reached 4,159, greatly surpassing the previous record in 2024, making this the largest Tokyo Game Show ever. In addition, the number of game titles to be exhibited as of September 4 has reached 1206titles.

Exhibits will cover a wide range of genres and platforms̶including home consoles, smartphones, and PCs̶with highlights such as highly anticipated new releases, esports titles, AR/VR games, and blockchain games. Hardware, furniture, and business solutions enhancing the gaming environment will also be showcased, making TGS2025 a place to obtain and experience a wide variety of B2B and B2C information.

■ Event Stage and Official Program Timetables Announced

The timetables for event stages and official programs taking place during the show have been released today. Over the four days of Tokyo Game Show 2025, a total of 14 stage programs (including seven organized by exhibitors) and 21 official programs are planned. Programs organized by the host will also be streamed as official programs.

September 24

23:00 to 23:50 – Tokyo Game Show 2025 Capcom Online Special Program – Get all the latest Capcom news in our pre-recorded stream as part of Tokyo Game Show 2025!

September 25

09:30 to 10:00 – Opening Ceremony – The opening ceremony of Tokyo Game Show 2025, one of Japan’s largest gaming festivals, will be streamed online this year!

– The opening ceremony of Tokyo Game Show 2025, one of Japan’s largest gaming festivals, will be streamed online this year! 11:00 to 12:00 – Keynote Speech – Game Distribution Innovation: The Impact of PlayStation Store – Sony Interactive Entertainment and the PlayStation brand have helped create an era where people can enjoy the fun of gaming and connecting with other players across the world. It has been nearly 20 years since the introduction of downloadable games and add-on content, alongside the distribution of games through disc media. PlayStation Store has contributed to the gaming industry by strategically leveraging the network as a new means of content delivery, beyond physical media. In this session, we’ll look back on its two-decade journey and explore its role and significance.

– Sony Interactive Entertainment and the PlayStation brand have helped create an era where people can enjoy the fun of gaming and connecting with other players across the world. It has been nearly 20 years since the introduction of downloadable games and add-on content, alongside the distribution of games through disc media. PlayStation Store has contributed to the gaming industry by strategically leveraging the network as a new means of content delivery, beyond physical media. In this session, we’ll look back on its two-decade journey and explore its role and significance. 13:00 to 14:00 – AKIBA LOST Special Stage – A special talk stage for AKIBA LOST, the upcoming live-action adventure game from IzanagiGames, Nippon TV, and AX-ON. Director and producer Shunsuke Umeda of IzanagiGames will share the latest information alongside special guests.

– A special talk stage for AKIBA LOST, the upcoming live-action adventure game from IzanagiGames, Nippon TV, and AX-ON. Director and producer Shunsuke Umeda of IzanagiGames will share the latest information alongside special guests. 14:30 to 14:45 – Annapurna Interactive New Titles Stage – Indie game publisher Annapurna Interactive, known for titles such as STRAY and Outer Wilds, will make its debut appearance at Tokyo Game Show. Will be held on the official Tokyo Game Show stage, delivering the latest updates a new title slated for release in 2026. Featuring a representative from Annapurna Interactive and a game developer from Marumittu Games.

– Indie game publisher Annapurna Interactive, known for titles such as STRAY and Outer Wilds, will make its debut appearance at Tokyo Game Show. Will be held on the official Tokyo Game Show stage, delivering the latest updates a new title slated for release in 2026. Featuring a representative from Annapurna Interactive and a game developer from Marumittu Games. 19:00 to 19:50 – Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 Broadcast – The Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 Game Showcase will kick off at 6:00 PM Beijing time on September 25, where we will share the latest developments from our studio and an exciting lineup of games from creators in Japan and across Asia.

– The Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 Game Showcase will kick off at 6:00 PM Beijing time on September 25, where we will share the latest developments from our studio and an exciting lineup of games from creators in Japan and across Asia. 20:00 to 20:50 – Nioh 3 Official Program – An introduction to the dark sengoku action RPG Nioh 3, which is due out in 2026, including the latest information and live gameplay. Presenters include MC Hatsune Matsushima, general producer Fumihiko Yasuda, and producer Kohei Shibata.

– An introduction to the dark sengoku action RPG Nioh 3, which is due out in 2026, including the latest information and live gameplay. Presenters include MC Hatsune Matsushima, general producer Fumihiko Yasuda, and producer Kohei Shibata. 21:00 to 21:50 – LEVEL-5 Tokyo Game Show 2025 Official Program – We will be streaming a LEVEL-5 Live Broadcast as part of the Tokyo Game Show 2025 Official Program, beginning at 9:00 p.m. JST on September 25. The program will showcase gameplay from our titles along with the latest news. Stay tuned for more details!

– We will be streaming a LEVEL-5 Live Broadcast as part of the Tokyo Game Show 2025 Official Program, beginning at 9:00 p.m. JST on September 25. The program will showcase gameplay from our titles along with the latest news. Stay tuned for more details! 22:00 – Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit Tokyo Game Show 2025 Special – Join the members of Critikano Hit as they play through the upcoming Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake in this special program! Be among the first to view new gameplay of the opening scenes of Dragon Quest I and watch Eiko Kano face off against a fearsome foe! Yuji Horii, the creator of the Dragon Quest series, makes a guest appearance in this episode, so be sure to tune in! Featuring Eiko Kano (media personality), Kenta Sakai (Alco and Peace), Masayuki Kibe (television writer), and Yuji Horii (game designer).

September 26

12:05 to 12:55 – Shinsen Series Official Broadcast – The latest information o nthe Shinsen brand from Qookka Games, including the latest information on Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsen and Romance of the Three Kingdoms: Shinsen.

– The latest information o nthe Shinsen brand from Qookka Games, including the latest information on Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsen and Romance of the Three Kingdoms: Shinsen. 13:00 to 14:00 – Battlefield 6: Single-Player Live Showcase – The developers and English voice actors of Battlefield 6 introduce the upcoming first-person shooter, including a look at the single-player story mode. Featurin executive special producer Phillipe Ducharme and senior creative director Roman Campos-Oriola.

– The developers and English voice actors of Battlefield 6 introduce the upcoming first-person shooter, including a look at the single-player story mode. Featurin executive special producer Phillipe Ducharme and senior creative director Roman Campos-Oriola. 14:30 to 16:30 – Red Bull Apex Takeover with Yuki Tsunoda – F1 driver Yuki Ysunoda teams up with Red Bull players to compete in a special Apex Legends match at Tokyo Game Show.

– F1 driver Yuki Ysunoda teams up with Red Bull players to compete in a special Apex Legends match at Tokyo Game Show. 22:00 to 23:50 – Sense of Wonder Night 2025

September 27

00:00 to 00:50 – Full Metal Schoolgirl Live Gameplay Special – The latest information on Full Metal Schoolgirl with live gameplay. There will also be a giveaway. Featuring voice actors Hitomi Sekine Konomi Inagaki, and producer Nobuyuki Okajima.

– The latest information on Full Metal Schoolgirl with live gameplay. There will also be a giveaway. Featuring voice actors Hitomi Sekine Konomi Inagaki, and producer Nobuyuki Okajima. 13:15 to 14:15 – Anniversary Title Producers’ Talk – A special talk session featuring producers from three major game franchises celebrating milestone anniversaries this year! Yusuke Tomizawa from the Tales of series, Junichi Taya from the eFootball series, and Hiroyuki Sakamoto from the Yakuza series will take the stage to reveal the stories behind these long-beloved titles. From the rich history of each series, to the evolving philosophies of game development shaped by changing times, and the unique insights and challenges that come with managing long-running franchises—this session is packed with deep, exclusive conversations you won’t hear anywhere else!

– A special talk session featuring producers from three major game franchises celebrating milestone anniversaries this year! Yusuke Tomizawa from the Tales of series, Junichi Taya from the eFootball series, and Hiroyuki Sakamoto from the Yakuza series will take the stage to reveal the stories behind these long-beloved titles. From the rich history of each series, to the evolving philosophies of game development shaped by changing times, and the unique insights and challenges that come with managing long-running franchises—this session is packed with deep, exclusive conversations you won’t hear anywhere else! 14:45 to 16:30 – Red Bull 283 Academy – A special program to cultivate the youth that shape our future. This year’s game will be Street Fighter 6. Online preliminaries will beheld, and the top-ranked players will be invited to a training camp led by professional instructors.

September 28

10:00 to 11:00 – Game Sampo – Popular YouTube channel Game Sanpo will be livestreaming from the Tokyo Game Show stage! Join comedian Yasuko as they explore the world of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater together!

– Popular YouTube channel Game Sanpo will be livestreaming from the Tokyo Game Show stage! Join comedian Yasuko as they explore the world of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater together! 11:30 to 12:30 – 2K Games – Coming soon.

– Coming soon. 13:00 to 14:45 – Japan Game Awards 2025

15:15 to 15:45 – Ending Stage and Special Raffle – This is the final stage program to conclude Tokyo Game Show 2025. There will also be a raffle with prizes on the spot!

