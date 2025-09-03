Arcade Archives 2 Mach Breakers Announced for Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S - News

Hamster Corporation working with Bandai Namco have announced Arcade Archives 2 Mach Breakers for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for $16.99, and Arcade Archives Mach Breakers for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for $14.99.

The game will launch on September 4 and those who purchase the PS4 or Switch version will be able to upgrade to the PS5 or Switch 2 version for $2.99.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Mach Breakers is a sports game released by Namco Limited (current Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) in 1995.

The superhuman sports series continues with this sequel to Numan Athletics! Now featuring seven athletes and 12 kinds of events, the action is even more intense.

Break the sound barrier and shatter expectations!

The Arcade Archives 2 series introduces a new feature, “Time Attack Mode,” which was not available in the Arcade Archives series. This mode focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

The Arcade Archives series faithfully reproduces classic arcade game masterpieces, staying true to its original.

In Original Mode, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time, and even a rewind function to undo your last move.

Some titles also offer special settings that faithfully recreate the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day.

In addition, in Hi Score Mode and Caravan Mode, you can compete against players around the world through Online Rankings.

In the Arcade Archives 2 series, certain titles offer new game modes or VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support to more closely reproduce the original arcade gameplay.

Please enjoy these iconic arcade games that defined an era!

