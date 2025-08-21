Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Launch Trailer Released - News

Konami has released the launch trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The core experience of the original, evolved and more immersive than ever.

A remake of the 2004 game Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, with the same gripping story and engrossing world, now with all new graphics and 3D audio that enhance the jungle atmosphere. Get ready for the ultimate survival stealth action experience.

Everything You Love, and More

The story, characters, voice acting, gameplay, and music that made the original a sensation return, remade for modern consoles. This evolutionary leap breathes new life into every cutscene, and rebuilds every corner of the world.

Authentic to Life Portrayals

The battle damage system has been upgraded, with the wear and tear of Snake’s clothes, as well as bruises and bullet wounds on his body, reflected in real time. Injuries will leave their mark on Snake’s body permanently, telling a story of each player’s unique journey through the game.

Deeply Immersive Experiences

Players can elect for a newly added, more modern control style. These intuitive controls let you focus entirely on the game, and the immersive thrills of the survival stealth experience. You can also choose to play with a classic control style that more closely recreates the feel of the original game.

Additional Game Modes

Snake vs. Monkey (PlayStation 5 and PC) – In this mode, you’ll play as Snake, and round up all the escaped apes running amok in each stage!

(PlayStation 5 and PC) – In this mode, you’ll play as Snake, and round up all the escaped apes running amok in each stage! Snake vs. Bomberman (Xbox Series) – Take control of Snake, and face off with Bomberman in this special side mode. Blast ’em away in each stage!

(Xbox Series) – Take control of Snake, and face off with Bomberman in this special side mode. Blast ’em away in each stage! Fox Hunt – An all-new online multiplayer mode, set in the same world as the main story. This new mode makes use of stealth and survival elements to deliver exciting hide-and-seek-style back-and-forth gameplay.

– An all-new online multiplayer mode, set in the same world as the main story. This new mode makes use of stealth and survival elements to deliver exciting hide-and-seek-style back-and-forth gameplay. Secret Theater – Find 8mm film canisters, secretly carried by enemy soldiers, to unlock these humorous takes on certain scenes. You can find scenes from the original Secret Theater, as well as newly created videos.

– Find 8mm film canisters, secretly carried by enemy soldiers, to unlock these humorous takes on certain scenes. You can find scenes from the original Secret Theater, as well as newly created videos. And more to come…

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will launch on August 28 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

