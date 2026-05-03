Reverse Collapse: F Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, iOS, and Android - News

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Publisher Sunborn Network Technology and developer MICA Team have announced science-fiction cooperative third-person shooter, Reverse Collapse: F, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, iOS, and Android. It will launch in 2028.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Reverse Collapse: F is a science-fiction cooperative player-versus-environment shooter currently in development by Sunborn Network Technology. In the search for hope to ensure humanity’s survival, players take on the role of one of the many “Gifted,” venturing into a realm filled with fear and the unknown, with their fingers on the trigger. Developed on Unreal Engine 5, the game is scheduled to launch in 2028 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC, and mobile platforms.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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