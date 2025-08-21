Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Launches for Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass on September 17 - News

Ghost Ship Publishing and developer Funday Games announced the survivor-like auto-shooter Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor for Xbox Series X|S, PC via Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass alongside the 1.0 release of the Steam version on September 17.

The game first released in Early Access for PC via Steam in February 2024.

"With the success of the original Deep Rock Galactic in Xbox Game Pass, we are thrilled to be bringing Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor to a new audience around the world,” said Funday Games producer Jacob Laurits Besenbacher Kjeldsen.

"Since the Early Access launch on PC, we have had our sights on delivering this all-new gameplay experience to console players, ensuring it felt at home on Xbox as it did on PC. We can’t wait to introduce fans of the franchise and first-time players to the destructive and beloved world of Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, and are excited to continue building the adventure post-launch."

Read details on the game below:

After becoming one of 2024’s best-selling games on Steam, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor offers a single-player roguelike experience to newcomers and fans of the franchise on console for the very first time. Dwarves brave enough can take on one of four classes—each with Class Mods for increased customization—and become a one-dwarf army, fending off hordes of hideous bugs in moreish survivor-like gameplay.

Wield over 40 weapons and take on a variety of biomes, ranging from the beautiful Azure Weald to the deadly Magma Core, where dwarves must tread carefully as the local fauna is hazardous to both them and the bugs within..

After nearly two years of Early Access, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor will launch into 1.0 with huge changes to meta-progression and a motherlode of new playable content, including:

New Mission Type

A revolutionary moment for the survivor-like genre, the full launch of Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor will see the addition of a brand-new escort mission, a new game mode alongside Elimination, which adds an objective based twist to the horde-slaying, bullet storming archetype.

Gear System

Players can loot as well as shoot with this brand new meta-progression system, which will enable all new upgrades and build combinations to kit out the Dwarfs with an all-powerful array of attire.

Achievement Unlocked

For the grinders amongst the miners, over 300 achievements will be added to the game on launch, offering even the most prolific of bug hunters new ways to play and goals to reach.

Mission Road

An overhaul into how players progress through Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, incorporating existing systems such as Mutators that were otherwise only used by the greyest greybeards.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

