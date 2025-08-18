Kirby Air Riders Direct Set for August 19 - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct focused on Kirby Air Riders on Tuesday, August 19 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The Nintendo Direct will be hosted by director Masahiro Sakurai and "last roughly 45 minutes and provide an in-depth look at the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game."

Kirby Air Riders will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025.

