Kirby Air Riders Direct Set for August 19

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 792 Views

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct focused on Kirby Air Riders on Tuesday, August 19 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The Nintendo Direct will be hosted by director Masahiro Sakurai and "last roughly 45 minutes and provide an in-depth look at the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game."

Kirby Air Riders will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


7 Comments
WhiteEaglePL (9 hours ago)

45 mins of Sakurai yapping about Kirby can't wait!!

pikashoe (4 hours ago)

This is a surprise. Aren't these directs usually pretty close to launch. This might be launching much earlier than I expected.

PAOerfulone pikashoe (1 minute ago)

It's Sakurai. He does whatever he wants and Nintendo just lets him.

KLXVER (8 hours ago)

Thats longer than regular Directs. lol

Pajderman (7 hours ago)

Argh come on! I want a general direct damn it.

G2ThaUNiT Pajderman (7 hours ago)

Those are typically in September

firebush03 Pajderman (7 hours ago)

i mean, you could think of it as a general direct just with an excessive amount of Kirby lol

