Grounded 2 Tops 3 Million Players in 2 Weeks

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Obsidian Entertainment have announced Grounded 2 has surpassed three million players in two weeks.

Grounded 2 released for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on July 29 in Game Preview / Early Access.

The original Grounded had surpassed 20 million players in February 2024, which is about three and a half years after it first released in Early Access in July 2020.

Read details on the game below:

The backyard in Grounded was just the beginning. Announced today in the Xbox Games Showcase, and shown off as a surprise in The Outer Worlds 2 and Grounded 2 Direct, welcome to Grounded 2, which enters Game Preview on Xbox and Early Access on Steam on July 29, 2025. Two years after the events of the first game, the teens return in an all-new setting for a game that promises to be bigger, bolder, and built with your help from the very beginning.

Welcome to Brookhollow Park

Brookhollow Park is a vibrant, nostalgia-soaked suburban wilderness set in 1992, with the starting zone alone nearly matching the scale of the first game’s entire backyard map. As a first- or third-person co-op survival adventure, Grounded has always been about teamwork, creativity, and the thrill of surviving while tiny—and with over 25 million players having joined us so far, we’re thrilled to keep growing this universe in Grounded 2.

Whether you’re returning from the first game or starting fresh with Grounded 2, there’s never been a better time to jump in. Two award winning teams, Obsidian and Eidos Montréal, have joined forces to bring you the next chapter with even more depth, danger, and discovery to experience.

And just as the world has grown, so have the teens: the original crew is back, a little older, a little bolder, and ready to take on whatever this supersized world throws at them. Familiar objects like snack shacks, trash cans, and a knocked over ice cream cart become awe-inspiring when you’re the size of an ant. With brand-new biomes, refreshed and reworked creatures, and all-new threats, this world stretches far beyond the original backyard—packed with secrets, surprises, and stories waiting to be uncovered.

Meet Your Buggies

Buggies are more than just mounts—they’re your ride-or-die insect allies, designed to help you build, battle, and survive the wilds of Brookhollow Park in style. These bugs bring more than just speed; each one has unique abilities that change how you play. Call in a Red Ant Buggy to lend a hand with your next big build, or zip into combat on the back of a web-slinging Orb Weaver that stuns enemies mid-fight.

Buggies were one of the most requested community features from Grounded, so the Grounded 2 team worked to thoughtfully build them into the new game. Every Buggy we introduce has its own vibe, its own perks, and its own way of flipping the script on how you explore the park. Whether you’re diving headfirst into danger, pulling off a classic tag-team takedown, or causing just enough chaos to sneak past trouble, your Buggy’s got your back. Walkin’? That’s weak. Mount up and ride in style.

New Features and Changes for Grounded 2 Game Preview

Omni-Tool introduced: A major quality of life upgrade that combines the hammer, axe, shovel, and wrench into one all-purpose tool, saving precious backpack space and streamlining your survival experience.

A major quality of life upgrade that combines the hammer, axe, shovel, and wrench into one all-purpose tool, saving precious backpack space and streamlining your survival experience. Story: In Grounded 2, we won’t tell you the whole story at the launch of Game Preview, but there’ll be enough there for you to start uncovering mysteries, chasing clues, and sharing your wildest theories right away (yes, we’re watching).

In Grounded 2, we won’t tell you the whole story at the launch of Game Preview, but there’ll be enough there for you to start uncovering mysteries, chasing clues, and sharing your wildest theories right away (yes, we’re watching). Expanded world-building brands: Expect the return of in-world favorites like Punch-O and Minotaurs & Myrmidons, alongside new brands and scenery that don’t just look cool—they tell a story (if you know where to look)—all coming together to bring Brookhollow Park to life with that signature Grounded charm.

Expect the return of in-world favorites like Punch-O and Minotaurs & Myrmidons, alongside new brands and scenery that don’t just look cool—they tell a story (if you know where to look)—all coming together to bring Brookhollow Park to life with that signature Grounded charm. New and returning bugs: Face off against familiar foes and never-before-seen creepy crawlies like the graceful cockroach, which adds new challenges and combat dynamics, such as having the ability to block your attacks.

Face off against familiar foes and never-before-seen creepy crawlies like the graceful cockroach, which adds new challenges and combat dynamics, such as having the ability to block your attacks. Larger world, richer biomes: More spaces to build, explore, and survive in— Brookhollow Park is nearly as big as the entire backyard from the first game, packed with new secrets around every corner, from snack bars and toppled ice cream carts to long-forgotten edges of the park.

More spaces to build, explore, and survive in— Brookhollow Park is nearly as big as the entire backyard from the first game, packed with new secrets around every corner, from snack bars and toppled ice cream carts to long-forgotten edges of the park. Community driven evolution: We’re building with you, and every update will be more meaningful and shaped by player feedback, with a public roadmap to keep you in the loop that we will share when Game Preview launches on July 29.

We’re building with you, and every update will be more meaningful and shaped by player feedback, with a public roadmap to keep you in the loop that we will share when Game Preview launches on July 29. Combat 2.0 – Whether you’re flying solo or in full squad mode, new combat mechanics like dodging and smarter enemy behavior make every fight more intense—and more satisfying to survive.

