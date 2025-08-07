The Exit 8 Launches August 29 for Switch 2 - News

Publisher PLAYISM and developer KOTAKE CREATE announced The Exit 8 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on August 29.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

Read details on the game below:

The Exit 8 is a short but sweet walking simulator inspired by Japanese underground passageways, liminal spaces, and the Backrooms.

The game has sold over 1.9 million copies worldwide, and its anomaly-spotting gameplay has influenced the genre significantly, effectively creating a new subgenre.

Don’t overlook any anomalies.

If you find anomalies, turn back immediately.

If you don’t find anomalies, do not turn back.

To go out from Exit 8.

You are trapped in an endless underground passageway. Observe your surroundings carefully to reach “The Exit 8.”

Apart from resolution and frame rate improvements, new anomalies will also be added to the game to commemorate the release of the movie adaptation on the same day.

These new anomalies will also soon be added to the Nintendo Switch and Steam versions of the game in a free update, and will also be added for free to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android versions in the near future.

