Neverway Launches in 2026 for Switch and PC - News

/ 182 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher and developer Coldblood Inc., and publisher Outersloth announced the horror, life sim, and action RPG, Neverway, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2026.

View the Indie World Showcase below:

Read details on the game below:

Neverway is a blend of horror, life sim, and action RPG. After Fiona quits her job, she starts over on a farm and becomes the immortal herald of a dead god. Keep your life from falling apart while searching for Neverway, a nightmare reality that is slowly leaking into yours.

Co-directed by the pixel artist of Celeste and with music by Disasterpeace.

Make Friends

Meet (or date!) more than 10 charming characters with unique routines and storylines. Each bond unlocks buffs and combat abilities that make your journey a little easier. Will you lie to them or tell them the truth?

Fight

Neverway features a top-down, fast-paced combat with an emphasis on player expression. Craft items to customize your playstyle, and unlock combat abilities through your friendship bonds.

Rebuild Your Life

Farm and craft items, prepare meals, or just decorate your homestead. Time progresses in three blocks, and you choose when to advance: morning, afternoon, and evening. One day at a time.

Features:

Co-created by the pixel artist of Celeste.

Celeste. Original soundtrack by Disasterpeace.

A slow-burning horror RPG with dynamic cutscenes.

RPG with dynamic cutscenes. Meet (or date) more than 10 charming characters.

Fast-paced combat, optimized for keyboard or controller.

Customize your playstyle with crafted items and combat abilities.

Farm, fish, craft, and build a new life on a remote island.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles