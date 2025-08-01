Aggelos 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publishers PQube and PixelHeart, and developer Wonderboy Bobi have announced 2D retro Metroidvania adventure game, Aggelos 2, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

Jump into an action-packed 2D retro Metroidvania adventure where reactive combat, smart exploration and powerful polarising abilities collide. Aggelos 2 is a full evolution of the original, now thrusting the visuals into the 16-bit era. Its transformational twist takes the gameplay to another level, as the world now exists in two overlapping realms: Light and Darkness.

You are an Aggelos—the highest rank among the angels—as the gods face imminent defeat at the hands of the Army of Darkness, you are sent on an epic journey by Balro through Lumen, the domain of the supreme god of light. With Lumen under siege, you must battle through the chaos in both the Light and Dark worlds layered over one another. Both filled with challenging enemies, twisting paths, and thought-provoking puzzles. Shifting between realms is key to your survival and progress.

The two worlds react to the form you take. In Angel mode, you move slower and more precisely, absorbing light projectiles, unlocking light-based switches and playing defensively. Demon mode is fast and aggressive, letting you blast through shadow barriers and strike harder with dark powers.

Combat is dynamic and tactical—switching between Celestial and Infernal forms at the right moment is essential to survival. Face off against hordes of enemies and 13 powerful bosses, where every encounter demands precision and timing.

As you ascend into the heavens or descend into the abyss, you’ll collect powerful Orbs to purchase new skills such as dashing, wall-jumping, flight and devastating special attacks. These powers with the help of magical potions will help you fight harder and explore deeper, channeling the forces of Order and Chaos.

Features:

Instantly switch between Angel and Demon forms to fight, solve and explore.

Travel through overlapping maps filled with secrets, enemies and challenges.

Master a dual combat system that rewards smart play and quick reflexes.

Discover a multitude of monsters and conquer 13 massive bosses.

Unlock new abilities as you progress, from flight to special attacks.

Collect Orbs and use them as currency for upgrades to boost strength and survivability.

Enjoy crisp 16-bit pixel art and classic 2D side-scrolling gameplay.

side-scrolling gameplay. The two celestial beings and contrasting realms of Aggelos 2 are ready to test your reflexes and reward your skill..

Two forms. Two realms. One epic adventure awaits.

