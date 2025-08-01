Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer PopCap Games have announced Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on October 23 for $19.99 / €19.99.

The classic Plants vs. Zombies returns in glorious HD! DANG! After years in Crazy Dave’s attic, the original battle between Plants and Zombies is back—bigger, brighter, and crazier than ever before! Experience the game that started it all, now remastered with upscaled HD graphics and packed with new secrets to uncover.

Revisit the epic backyard standoffs you remember, this time with new levels, fresh twists, and 15 years of never-before-seen franchise history at your fingertips. Relive the glory days of peashooters, sunflowers, and brain-hungry chaos! Rejoin the ultimate garden defense and experience the backyard brawl that started a phenomenon—now back for a new era!

Features:

Experience the original Plants vs. Zombies game, fully remastered in stunning HD graphics.

Plants vs. Zombies game, fully remastered in stunning HD graphics. Fend off waves of Zombies in the original lane-based defense mode, now with added bonus levels and new content!

Team up with a friend in local co-op mode to defend the backyard together, now with 100 percent more BUTTER!

co-op mode to defend the backyard together, now with 100 percent more BUTTER! Battle head-to-head in local player-versus-player mode by taking control of the Zombies.

Unlock visual options through the Tree of Wisdom, updated with convenient on/off toggles.

Relive classic minigames like Wall-Nut Bowling—now with HD polish and even more chaotic fun!

Test your skills in Cloudy Day Mode, a brand-new game feature where sunlight is limited and planting becomes a tactical challenge!

Survive in our brand-new hardcore mode Rest In Peace, a permadeath option for Adventure where one mistake could send you right back to the beginning.

Adventure where one mistake could send you right back to the beginning. Explore a new Art and Concept Library, featuring never-before-seen pre-production sketches and game history.

