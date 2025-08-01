Hitman: Absolution Coming to Switch 2, Switch, iOS, and Android - News

IO Interactive and Feral Interactive have announced Hitman: Absolution will launch for iOS and Android in Fall 2025, for the Nintendo Switch in late 2025, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Building on the success of 2023’s Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal, Hitman: Absolution is the compelling next installment, shining a spotlight on Agent 47’s character and revealing that he is more than just a number.

Stealth meets modernized combat to make ‘going loud’ as satisfying as keeping to the shadows—turning each of Absolution’s 20 missions into an assassin’s playground. Sleek touch controls offer 47’s trademark precision, and, for the full AAA experience on the go, gamepad and keyboard and mouse are fully supported.

