Disgaea 7 Complete Launches October 10 for Switch 2 - News

/ 58 Views

by, posted 11 minutes ago

Publisher NIS America announced Disgaea 7 Complete will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on October 10.

The game will be playable at PAX West 2025 in Seattle, Washington from August 29 to September 1.

Disgaea 7 Complete includes the game game, all existing DLC and bonus items, a new bonus story, new character, and new post-game elements.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Return to Hinomoto in style! Pirilika, a super-rich demon with a love for all things bushido, travels to the Hinomoto Netherworlds to enjoy their rich culture and delicious food. But when she arrives, she finds that her precious “sowba” and “you-don” noodles have been replaced with pasta by the nefarious Demmodore Opener! With her beloved culture and cuisine destined to become relics of the past, Pirilika recruits the wayward warrior Fuji to help slap Hinomoto back to its senses!

In addition to the base game and all previously-released downloadable content, this edition comes packed with brand new features and content. Enjoy uncapped stats and unprecedented challenges in this impressive update to the Disgaea series’ latest and greatest title!

Complete at Last

Experience the definitive version of Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless, only on the Nintendo Switch 2. Includes all downloadable content and bonus content!

Netherworld Nostalgia

Join Fuji, Pirilika, and the rest of the Hinomoto crew on a brand-new adventure featuring Netherworlds from past Disgaea titles. Complete this new bonus episode to gain access to the eternal next main character, Asagi!

Unlimited Power

Disgaea 7‘s zany strategic challenges are more over-the-top than ever before with the addition of uncapped stats, free-to-use Infernal Weapons, and the ultimate Disgaea challenge: Rakshasa Baal.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles