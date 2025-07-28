Xbox July Update Adds Ability to Stream Your Own Games On PC, More - News

Microsoft announced the Xbox July update will be adding a number of new features.

The update adds the ability for Game Pass Ultimate members to stream their own games on the Xbox PC app, Insiders can see their play history across devices, and more.

Read details on the update below:

PC Gaming Updates

Stream your own games on PC

Earlier this year, we rolled out the ability for Game Pass Ultimate members to stream their own games on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, TVs, Meta Quest Headsets as well as other browser supported devices like PCs, smartphones and tablets. We are now bringing that same flexibility to the Xbox PC app!

Starting today, Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to stream over 250 select games they own beyond the Game Pass catalog with the Xbox PC app, in the 28 countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is supported, including recently added game titles such as Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, Mafia: Definitive Edition, The Callisto Protocol, and more.

With this feature (Stream your own game), players can save time, conserve hard drive space, and have greater flexibility in accessing their gaming library. Even better, this update includes console-only games that previously couldn’t be played with the Xbox PC app.

Just head to the Cloud Gaming section on the Xbox PC app, look for the Stream your own game list, choose a supported title you own, and start playing instantly. Learn more here.

Cross-Device Play History and Easier Access to Your Cloud-Playable Console Games on PC

In addition to being able to stream games you own on the Xbox PC app, we want to make playing Xbox games easier than ever across the Xbox platform. Xbox Insiders that are Game Pass Ultimate members have access to all cloud-playable games in their Xbox PC app library, including console-only games from the original Xbox through the Series X|S. Games that are either owned or available through Game Pass will all be in one place, so players can choose what and how they play. Also, Insiders can now preview their play history across devices, including on console and the Xbox PC app, displaying recently played games so players can pick up where they left off.

Explore these new capabilities on the Home page on console or on the Xbox PC app by going to “My Library” and jump back into gaming. Learn more details in the Xbox Insiders announcement post.

Rewards with Xbox – Get rewarded for playing games on the Xbox PC app

Keeping tabs on your weekly point bonuses just got easier! The Xbox PC app now includes a new feature that shows your progress toward rewards earned while you play.

This new feature is rolling out now in select markets for players ages 18 and older with a Microsoft account. Keep in mind that points must be claimed to be added to your Rewards points balance and that terms apply. To get started, open the Xbox PC app and check out the channel on the Home page. Start playing, track your progress, and rack up those points! Learn more about rewards with Xbox here.

In Case You Missed It

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition

We launched the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition on June 24, a headset fully equipped with everything players need to start playing with Xbox on a massive virtual display, right out of the box. It marks a celebration of Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on Quest, with its unique colorway and in-box accessories, but anyone with anin-market Quest, strong internet connection, and Xbox wireless controller (sold separately) can play Xbox games on a massive virtual screen.

Once they’re gone, they’re gone. Check availability for the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition online through the Best Buy (USA), Argos (UK), and EE (UK) websites.

This limited-edition bundle was also featured in a Supersized Livestream with the AMP crew, including Kai Cenat, that aired on July 1st. Watch the replay here.

Accessible Games Initiative

We launched Accessible Games Initiative tags across Xbox platforms, just in time for Disability Pride Month. Accessible Games Initiative tags are a standardized, cross-industry system for labeling accessibility features in video games, helping players quickly identify whether a game supports their specific accessibility needs.

Look out for Accessible Games Initiative tags marking specific accessibility features, like “Narrated Menus” or “Large & clear subtitles,” across console, PC, and mobile storefronts. They’re now visible across multiple customer-facing surfaces in the Xbox ecosystem, including on Xbox Consoles, the Xbox PC app, and on Xbox.com.

Learn more about our updates to Accessible Games Initiative tags in this article.

Xbox Consoles –Dynamic Background

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 introduced a new dynamic background for Xbox Series X|S consoles, because your background should be as rad as your gameplay.

To learn how to customize your Xbox Series X|S console by choosing a dynamic background, visit the Xbox Support page.

Game Additions

Xbox Play Anywhere – Buy once, play anywhere

With over 1,000 games now supporting Xbox Play Anywhere, players can seamlessly switch between PC, Xbox console, and supported handhelds at no additional cost. Your progress, including saves, game add-ons, and achievements, is carried over wherever the game is played. Simply log in with an Xbox account on any device to continue playing from where you left off.

100+ games have been released with this feature so far in 2025! In June, these games came into the Xbox Play Anywhere collection:

1f y0u’re a gh0st ca11 me here!

3on3 FreeStyle

Candivity

Covenant of Solitude

Date Everything!

Dustwind: Resistance

FBC: Firebreak

Final Fantasy XVI

Forest Golf Planner

Freddy Farmer

I Am Your Beast

Keeper’s Toll

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

Musical Vibes RX

Narcissus

Oirbo

Paper Bad

Pathfinders: Memories

Rematch

Robots at Midnight

Rollerdrome

SpotCat vs The Cheddar Mafia In The Americas

The Alters

Tropical Resort Story

Volcano Princess

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition

Wizard of Legend 2

Check out the full list of available games that players can enjoy anywhere.

Stream your own game – Over 250+ games

We’re continuing to add more games to the “Stream your own game” collection for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). Game Pass Ultimate members can stream from a library of over 250+ cloud playable games they own on supported devices, such as Assassin’s Creed Unity and PGA Tour 2K25.

Recently added:

Aragami 2

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Bramble: The Mountain King

EDENS ZERO

Flock

LEGO Batman

LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham

LEGO CITY Undercover

LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO WorldsMafia: Definitive Edition

Magical Delicacy

PGA Tour 2K25Saints Row

Saints Row 2

Saints Row IV Re-Elected

Saints Row The Third Remastered

SIGNALIS

Tchia

The Callisto Protocol

The Case of the Golden Idol

Coming soon:

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Choo-Choo Charles

DEEEER Simulator Your Average Everyday Deer Game

F1 Manager 2023

F1 Manager 2024

Fae Farm

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Hole io

I Am Fish

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Mortal Shell

MX vs ATV All Out

MX vs ATV Legends

PICO PARK 2

RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business

Rubber Bandits

Rugby League 26

Solasta Crown of the Magister

Spelunky 2Streets of Rage 4

Tetris Effect Connected

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Ultimate Custom Night

Visage

Wheel World

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Check out the full list of cloud-playable games available to stream on supported devices here. For more information, learn more here.

More games added to Retro Classics

We believe great games should never be left behind. That’s why Xbox and Antstream Arcade are bringing retro favorites to modern devices through Game Pass. With 1 million players already enjoying Retro Classics, here’s a look at the latest titles:

Caesar

Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail

Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers

Hard Head

Okie Dokie

Skate Boardin’

Skeleton+

Game Pass members can keep an eye out for new weekly tournaments, community challenges and more games added from Activision and Blizzard, expanding the Retro Classics collection to more than 100+ titles over time. Click here for more information on Retro Classics.

Xbox adds mouse and keyboard and touch controls for more games

We support use of wired USB mice and keyboards for navigation in select games and apps, and for getting around on Xbox and Windows devices.

In addition, for Xbox players enjoying games on their mobile devices, Xbox touch controls are available for select games, allowing you to experience a different way to play – by touch and without a controller. Some games render their own controls in-game or supply custom control overlays, providing a more tailored experience for each game’s unique gameplay. Learn more about how you can set up and tailor your game’s touch controls here.

These titles became available this month:

Mouse and keyboard:

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

Touch:

South of Midnight

For support on setting up devices, see here for more details.

