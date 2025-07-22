Directive 8020 Delayed to 2026 as Supermassive Games Hit With Layoffs - News

Developer Supermassive Games announced Directive 8020: A Dark Pictures Game has been delayed to 2026 due to the studio being hit with layoffs.

The studio announced it has begun the redundancy process to lay off up to 36 employees.

"The games industry remains a challenging and ever-evolving environment," reads an update from Supermassive Games. "As we adapt our team structure to better align with these changes, we've had to make the very difficult decision to begin a redundancy consultation process where we anticipate losing up to 36 of our colleagues.

"This decision was not taken lightly, and we know this will be an incredibly difficult time for everyone. Our absolute priority will be to offer full support to all those affected.

"We remain focused on our upcoming projects and have made the decision to move the launch of Directive 8020 to the first half of 2026. The response to the game so far has been fantastic, and this additional time will help us deliver the very best experience for our fans. We're deeply grateful for the patience and support of our community.

"There is no impact on the development of Little Nightmares III."

Directive 8020: A Dark Pictures Game is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

