Atari x Pac-Man Collection Announced - News

/ 632 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Atari and Bandai Namco have announced the Atari x Pac-Man Collection in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Pac-Man.

The collection includes a number of collector items including the Atari 2600+ Pac-Man edition. It is the Atari 2600 console in Pac-Man yellow with illuminated character icons on the front.

The Atari 2600+ Pac-Man edition comes with Pac-Man: Double Feature, which includes Pac-Man 2600 and a new arcade-style version of the original game called Pac-Man 7800.

Pre-orders for Atari 2600+ Pac-Man edition will open on July 23 on the Atari website. It is priced at $169.99.

View the Atari 2600+ Pac-Man edition announcement trailer below:

The collection will also include the five different CX40+ Wireless Joysticks available for $39.99 each. The colors represent the different Pac-Man characters - Pac-Man, Inky, Pinky, Blinky, and Clyde.

The Namco Collection DLC was also announced for Atari 50. It will launch later this year for $7.99 and include Pac-Man 2600, Galaga, Dig Dug, Xevious, Galaxian, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles