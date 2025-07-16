Side-Scrolling Action Game Danger Mouse Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Art of Play has partnered with Boat Rocker Media and BBC to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the television series Danger Mouse with a new side-scrolling action game based on the series. It will launch in 2026 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Baron Greenback has fallen on hard times…

Feeling nostalgic for the “bad old days,” Greenback launches his boldest evil plan yet, forcing Danger Mouse and Penfold to re-live all their epic encounters. Will Greenback get a second chance at victory, or is this the final game over?

15 Levels

Side-scrolling, arcade battle action, super danger-filled levels!

Team Up

As Danger Mouse and Penfold in cooperative multiplayer to take on the Baron’s evil epic do-overs!

Take Control

Of the iconic Mark IV to drive, dive, fly, and tap dance your way to victory again…!

Plenty of Toilet Humor

But no potty mouth. Just incredibly dangerous foes to battle all over the globe!

Time Wasters

Errr… um… We mean mini games. Yes. Mini games!

