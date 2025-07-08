Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, PEAK Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 742 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Steam Deck has remained first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 28, 2025, which ended July 8, 2025.

PEAK and Cyberpunk 2077 have remained in second and third places, respectively. Dead by Daylight is up one spot to fourth place, while Elden Ring is down one spot to fifth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is down one spot to seventh place, and Baldur's Gate 3 is up one spot to eighth place. Sons of the Forest re-entered the top 10 in ninth place and Dune: Awakening dropped three spots to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck PEAK Cyberpunk 2077 Dead by Daylight Elden Ring Red Dead Redemption 2 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Baldur's Gate 3 Sons of the Forest Dune: Awakening

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck PEAK Cyberpunk 2077 PUBG: Battlegrounds Apex Legends Dead by Daylight Elden Ring Red Dead Redemption 2 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles