Bandai Namco Summer Showcase 2025 Set for July 2 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced it will host the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase 2025 on July 2 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The showcase will feature a reveal on a brand new My Hero Academia game, new trailers, and more.

