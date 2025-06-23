Xbox Will be Attending Gamescom 2025 - News

Xbox announced it will be attending Gamescom 2025.

Gamescom 2025 will take place in Cologne, Germany from August 20 to 24, while Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 will take place on August 19.

Nintendo has also confirmed it will be attending Gamescom 2025.

Xbox 💚 gamescom









