THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2025 Set for August 1 - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

THQ Nordic announced the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2025 will take place on August 1 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will feature "a feast of world premiere announcements, fresh updates on previously announced titles, and a few surprises we didn’t hint at already… or did we?"

Confirmed titles for the showcase include Gothic Remake, Titan Quest II, REANIMAL, The Eternal Life of Goldman, Wreckfest 2, and "many more."

"We’ve kept a few aces up our sleeve," said THQ Nordic. "Think dark and thrilling or colorful and heartwarming or even a true family game—and a couple that nobody’s expecting (No, it’s still not the Spanish Inquisition—sorry)."

