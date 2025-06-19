Little Nightmares Showcase Set for June 24 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games have announced a Little Nightmares Showcase will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK.

The showcase will feature new information on the Little Nightmares franchise. A release date for Little Nightmares III might be announced, along with the official announcement of Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition.

"Something unsettling is coming. It's closer than you think," reads the announcement. "Are you ready to face it, little ones?"

