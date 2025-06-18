Capcom Spotlight Set for June 26 - Features Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, More - News

Capcom announced it will host a Capcom Spotlight showcase on June 26 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The showcase will approximately be 40 minutes long and have the "latest news on highly anticipated upcoming Capcom titles along with developer interviews."

Featured titles include Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Street Fighter 6.

View a teaser of the Capcom Spotlight below:

