Sony on Concord's Failure: 'We Won't Make the Same Mistakes Again' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 766 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment last year quickly delisted Concord following the games launch and ultimately shut down developer for the game Firewalk Studios.
PlayStation Studio Business Group CEO Hermen Hulst during Sony's Business Segment presentation and fireside chat stated they have learned their lessons from Concord's failure.
"There are some unique challenges associated [with live service titles]," Saud Hulst (via Game Developer). "We've had some early successes as with Helldivers II. We've also faced some challenges, as with the release of Concord.
"I think that some really good work went into that title. Some really big efforts. But ultimately that title entered into a hyper-competitive segment of the market. I think it was insufficiently differentiated to be able to resonate with players. So we have reviewed our processes in light of this to deeply understand how and why that title failed to meet expectations—and to ensure that we are not going to make the same mistakes again."
Hulst added PlayStation Studios has implemented a more rigorous process for validating its creative, commercial, and development assumptions and hypothesis.
"We do that on a much more ongoing basis," he stated. "That's the plan that will ensure we're investing in the right opportunities at the right time, all while maintaining much more predictable timelines for Marathon."
He said Marathon test cycles have yielded "varied" feedback and the mixed impressions have been "super useful."
He added, "That's why you do these tests. The constant testing and constant revalidation of assumptions that we just talked about, to me, is so valuable to iterate and to constantly improves the title. So when launch comes we're going to give the title the optimal chance of success."
The next big live service game from PlayStation is Bungie's Marathon, which will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 23.
I bought PS3 and PS4 for their single-player games
The studio that made 3 Uncharted and Last of Us games for PS3 is now trying to fit one game into one generation, using increasing costs as an excuse.
Huge budgets were spent on ordinary shooter games that didn't include a campaign mode. Maybe if someone who hated Playstation was the president, they wouldn't be able to damage the brand this much.
Are they even aware of the mistakes they made? Especially over roughly the last decade...
Playstation just needs to be Playstation and let the chips fall where they may. That's what Nintendo does. They don't screw around. They do what they do, good or bad. Sony should do what they do and forget the rest.
Yeah lesson learned, next time they'll waste 400 million to chase fortnite trend instead of hero shooter trend
Stop making live services
Make another wipeout game you cowards!
...and this, ladies and gentlemen, is the risk using AI as your creative engine. Coke chased Pepsi and we got Coke2; Sony chased Fortnite and we got...this.
Notwithstanding their own flaws and falls along the way, companies like Apple and Nintendo show how when you risk new ideas and filling gaps, you end up leading the market for a season.
I'm not saying that Concord was developed by AI, but doesn't it show?