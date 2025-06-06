RTS Game of Thrones: War for Westeros Announced for PC - News

PlaySide has announced real-time strategy game, Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

In Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, chaos reigns in ruthless free-for-all battles where trust is fleeting and power is everything. Command the Great Houses in epic real-time strategy battles, forge strategic alliances, or weave deceit against your rivals.

Call Your Banners

Lead the armies of House Stark, House Lannister, House Targaryen, or raise an army of the dead as the Night King himself. Each faction offers deeply asymmetric strategies, with signature heroes, armies, and mechanics forged from the brutal legacy of Westeros.

Choose your banner and rewrite the fate of the realm.

Wage War Across Westeros

Take command in brutal real-time battles across the fields of Westeros. Deploy infantry, cavalry, siege engines, giants, and dragons to break enemy lines and hold your own.

Outplay your rivals with smart maneuvering, inspiring hero abilities, and the ruthless instincts of a true war commander.

Claim the Iron Throne

From the Wall to King’s Landing, banners will rise. Play solo or in multiplayer.

to outwit your foes in a bloody campaign across the Seven Kingdoms. Manipulate the politics of the realm to rally powerful bannerman, sway loyalities, and outmaneuver your enemies in a shifting struggle for power.

Re-envision the most iconic battle and turning points from the Game of Thrones series. The outcome is yours to decide.

