Tencent Acquired a 15.75% Stake in Helldivers 2 Developer Arrowhead for $83 Million in July 2024

Tencent purchased a 15.75 percent stake in Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios in July 2024 for $83 million, according to Swedish website Dagens Industri (via Insider Gaming).

The developer at the time was valued at $532 million. The report also reveals the studio had a turnover of $100 million and an operating profit of $76 million.

Arrowhead Game Studios' CCO and Co-Founder Johan Pilestedt said the partnership will give the company more opportunities in the Chinese market.

"Chinese player base is the holy grail in the gaming industry," said Pilestedt.

Arrowhead Game Studios last month announced it will be self-funding its next game and won't be working with an external publisher. This did spark some concerns by fans that the studio would be moving away from Helldivers 2, however, Jorjani stated they are still focused on the game.

Helldivers 2 released for the PlayStation 5 and PC in February 2024.

