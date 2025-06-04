Star Trucker Launches June 10 for PS5 - News

/ 249 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Monster & Monster announced the space truck driver game, Star Trucker, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 10.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam in September 2024.

View the PS5 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Hop into the driver’s seat of your rocket-powered big rig as you haul cargo, scavenge for salvage, and interact with an eclectic cast of star-hopping truckers in this Americana-infused journey on the ultimate open road—space!

Haul & Holler

Cruise the hyper highways, taking on a variety of jobs such as fuel hungry long hauls and hazardous drop-offs to earn cash and unlock new content.

And don't forget to monitor the CB radio for chatter from fellow truckers; it's a fantastic way to uncover side gigs and stay updated on galactic gossip.

Manage & Maintain

Keeping your rig runnin’ isn’t always easy. You’ll need to keep your core systems online, gravity compensator spinnin’ and hull patched to prevent your cab from leaking lung juice.

Be sure to make pre-trip shop stops for replacement parts, and consider upgrading your truck at a local garage. These improvements are vital for safely navigating volatile sectors and ensuring timely deliveries.

Hyperjump!

Use the galactic map to plan your journey and warp jumps, while keeping an eye on your fuel reserves and power levels.

Once your route is set, kick back, crank up the cab hi-fi and cruise to a selection of original songs covering starburst blues, galactic rock and asteroid infused americana. The open road is waiting!

Made By Monsters

Star Trucker is the passion project of a small team: Monster and Monster. A two-person indie studio with a love for all things sci-fi and sim.

With the help of some talented friends they’ve developed an out of this world experience filled with emergent challenges and complex systems to master. So buckle up and join them for the long haul!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles