IO Interactive Showcase Set for June 6

IO Interactive announced it will host the IO Interactive Showcase on June 6 at 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET / 2:00am UK (June 7).

"This event celebrates our 25-years history with the HITMAN franchise and shares an in-depth look at the diverse future of our studio," said IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak. "We’ve prepared some truly exciting surprises."

The showcase will feature the following content:

HITMAN World of Assassination

With the HITMAN franchise set to celebrate its 25th Anniversary this year, announcements regarding upcoming content for HITMAN World of Assassination and collaborations around the HITMAN franchise will be shared.

MindsEye

Developed by Build A Rocket Boy and published by IOI Partners, MindsEye is a narrative-driven action–adventure thriller, and will be an ever-expanding player experience, with new studio-created premium content delivered monthly. MindsEye will launch on June 10, 2025.

007 First Light

Developed by IO Interactive, 007 First Light is the title of its highly anticipated standalone original James Bond video game, set to be revealed this week.

Additional Surprises

Fans can also look forward to additional surprises and special guests throughout the show in celebration of IO Interactive’s abundant future.

