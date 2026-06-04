Action Adventure and Colony Building Game GHOSTLESS Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Developer Coffeenauts has announced 2.5D action-adventure and colony building game, GHOSTLESS, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"GHOSTLESS originally came out of the idea of figuring out a scenario for a game where we could capture the paranoia of classic 80s movie The Thing," said Coffeenauts creative director Fabio Rosa. "Along the way, it’s taken on a lot of other aspects and we think we’ve created something of a unique hybrid that combines elements of exploration and survival games, colony-sims, detective games and action-platformers. We are really excited to offer a first look at it with our debut trailer and can’t wait to share more!"

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Lead an uprising against AI in a post-apocalyptic world where you must root out machine infiltrators disguised as humans. Venture into a dangerous world to find survivors to grow your base, then lead your comrades into “incursions” against your android oppressors and their machine hivemind.

GHOSTLESS is set in an alternate 20th century, 15 years after a Cold War US cyber attack unwittingly caused an experimental Soviet AI super-intelligence to turn against humanity. You take on the role of the Envoy, sent to investigate rumors of a facility where AI is creating a new secret weapon. Your mission will set you on the path to uncovering the truth about what happened to this world in a dark sci-fi plot about humanity, creation and survival.

Exploration, platforming and combat come to the fore when you head out into the rubble-laden streets and abandoned buildings of a ruined city. Venture through sewers, metro tunnels, cold war bunkers and laboratories as you scavenge for resources and search for survivors. But beware! Your machine oppressors have eyes everywhere, with a variety of robotic adversaries roaming the land in search of human resistors. You can take down these dangerous foes with melee weapons and guns, but your adventure will also lead you to enemy strongholds that are too much for one man alone.

That’s where your base comes in: the heart of the resistance. Expanding your colony and assigning new recruits to crafting stations will allow you to build better gear and weapons for your next excursion, but it is also necessary to break through the strongholds that stand in your way. Manage the size, health and status of your base camp to reach the strength required, then lead your comrades on “incursions” to take the strongholds down. Issue orders and fight together against significant enemy forces in these exciting set-piece battles. Victory rewards you by opening up a new area of the map.

Your base camp is the source of your strength, which is exactly why the enemy will try and undermine it. Not only will you have to defend your camp against sporadic attacks—you also have to deal with the more insidious threat of paranoia-inducing android infiltrators, or the “Ghostless,” who pretend to be human to penetrate your defenses. After returning from robot-infested territory with new resources, you might find a weapon-station sabotaged, or a comrade murdered. Investigate, identify and eliminate impostors by analyzing clues, observing behaviors, and interviewing recruits through a dynamic contextual dialogue system. Get it wrong and execute an innocent person and the weight lies on your conscience.

Rise Up

Lead the human resistance against AI in a post-apocalyptic world where you can never be sure who is human and who is machine

Genre Hybrid

Unique blend of survival, exploration, colony-sim, investigation and action

Build the Resistance

Recruit survivors, expand and manage your base camp, craft new weapons and equipment

Root Out Infiltrators

Investigate acts of sabotage through dialogue and contextual clues to try and identify the machines hiding among you

Incursions

Lead your comrades into big set-piece battles to take down enemy strongholds and unlock new areas of the map

Scavenge and Survive

Head out into a ruined city to scavenge for resources, fight androids and find survivors

Hi-Fi Pixel Art

A moody 2.5D art style that blends retro pixel graphics and modern 3D lighting and visual effects.

Science-Fiction Paranoia Thriller

Uncover the truth in a dark sci-fi plot about humanity, creation and survival.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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