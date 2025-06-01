Tatsuya Kando Leaves Square Enix After 29 Years - News

Tatsuya Kando announced he has left Square Enix after 29 years at the company.

Kando was the director on The World Ends with You, The World Ends with You: Solo Remix, Final Fantasy: All The Bravest, and The World Ends with You: Final Remix. He was also the series director of NEO: The World Ends with You.

"This is a personal matter, but as of May 31, I have left Square Enix," said Kando (via Gematsu). "Over the past 29 years, I've had the opportunity to work on many projects, including Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, and The World Ends with You, and the experiences I've gained are irreplaceable.

"The support from everyone who played the games has been incredibly encouraging, and it served as a driving force that pushed me forward in development every day. I'm deeply grateful. Thank you so much!

"Going forward, I will continue doing my best to create enjoyable content that brings smiles to everyone's faces."

