Four Game Boy Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online - News

/ 80 Views

by, posted 22 minutes ago

Nintendo has announced four Game Boy games, Gradius: Interstellar Assault, Kirby’s Star Stacker, Survival Kids, and The Sword of Hope, have been added to the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online app.

View a trailer of the games below:

Read details on the games below:

Gradius: Interstellar Assault

You’re cordially invited to the galaxy’s hottest cookout!

Smell the challenge, as the flames of destruction scorch your courage and ignite your fears. Just when you thought life was cool, the Bacterion Beast Squadron launches a massive counterattack that makes all other intergalactic battles seem like picnics. These plutonian chow hounds are starving for a victory. And if you’re not careful, they’ll char your hide, then serve you up like a stuffed Sarubian Space Pig!

Features:

Two megs memory intensifies five unbelievable new levels of deep space devastation.

Pilot the galaxy’s most feared fighter, and out-blast hundreds of psychotic space freaks who’ll roast your tail with weapons unlike any you’ve ever encountered.

Unique duel scrolling battlefield speeds up the action and adds 3D effects to the carnage.

action and adds 3D effects to the carnage. Select from three different pre-attack modes: Intruder Missiles, Laser Warfare, and Double Guns ‘A Blazing.

Capture Power-Up Spheres and increase your firepower with Ripple Blasts, Multiple Warheads, Ghost Fighters, and Force Fields.

Sharpen your tactics in Practice Galaxy where you can increase your odds of survival… slightly!

Kirby’s Star Stacker

Join Kirby as he stacks the falling stars with help from his friends, Rick, Kine and Coo. King Dedede is out to stop you! With a few quick moves and some well-timed strategy, you can quickly outwit him and move on to the next challenging level.

Kirby’s Star Stacker features pure puzzle fun for everyone. From above, blocks rain down constantly. From below, whole lines appear with unrelenting clock-like regularity. Simply sandwich the stars between Kirby’s pals and you’ll soon be on your way to the high score.

Features:

Play the VS mode against a friend using the Game Link cable!

Four different games: Round Clear, VS, Challenge, and Time Attack!

Clear, VS, Challenge, and Time Attack! Battery backed-up memory saves your progress!

Survival Kids

Uncover secrets about this mysterious Island. Hone your survival skills to get through the day. Improvise and create tools to hunt and protect. Think you’re old enough to live on your own. Now prove it.

The Sword of Hope

An evil sorcery blankets the land.

A monstrous dragon, having possessed the king, now rules behind an army of hideous creatures. You are the chosen one, the prince of destiny, who must save the true monarch and restore his kingdom.

Summon your courage and wit for the myriad challenges ahead. You must battle ogres, cyclopses and elusive skeletons.

Search for keys to the wizards’ gates that guard the invincible Sword of Hope. Free the sword and carry its magic to defeat the deadly dragon

Go now. It is time to master your fate.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles