tinyBuild Connect 2025 Set for May 27 - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

tinyBuild announced tinyBuild Connect 2025 will take place next week on Tuesday, May 27 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

"tinyBuild Connect is back!" announced tinyBuild. "Building on the success of last year's showcase, Connect 2025 will provide a no-fluff, no-talking-heads look at tinyBuild's upcoming games in under 30 minutes. Some of the presented titles will be available via playtests and demos after the showcase."

The showcase will feature Kingmakers, Hello Neighbor 3, Ferocious, SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed, of Ash and Steel, and more.

View the teaser for the showcase below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

