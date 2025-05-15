Jade Raymond Has Left PlayStation's Haven Studios, the Studio She Founded - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 853 Views
The founder of Haven Studios Jade Raymond, the developer acquired by PlayStation in 2023, has left the company, according to a report from Bloomberg. Marie-Eve Danis and Pierre-François Sapinski are the new co-studio heads at Haven Studios.
PlayStation did not give staff at Haven Studios the reason for her leaving. However, it came several weeks after an external test of the online shooter, Fairgames, which is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PC.
The report states several developers, who remained anonymous, had concerns on how the game was received and its current level of progress.
"Jade Raymond has been an incredible partner and visionary force in founding Haven Studios," said a PlayStation spokesperson. "We are deeply grateful for her leadership and contributions, and we wish her all the best in her next chapter."
PlayStation is "committed to supporting Haven Studios and excited to continue the journey," according to the spokesperson.
Haven Studios' Fairgames was originally set to release in Fall 2025, however, it was delayed to Spring 2025, according to several people.
I mean, it's just so sad that so many projects are just aimed at monetizing the shit out of our wallets.
And then they call their next game Fairgame$. They even put a dollar sign in the title.
Are you f'n serious?
I'm going to guess that external playtest did not go over well if she is leaving just weeks later. The reveal trailer last year got ratio'd into the ground, 4k likes and 56k dislikes, worst ratio I have seen on a game reveal in quite awhile, so maybe the feedback on the playtest was nearly as bad the feedback on the reveal trailer.
I feel like theres an article every couple of years of Jade Raymond leaving a different development studio.
I hope that's not a negative connection to the current state of the game. Hopefully things are in such a good state that she feels confident that it's a good time to go elsewhere. Which she has shown a tendency to do.