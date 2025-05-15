Jade Raymond Has Left PlayStation's Haven Studios, the Studio She Founded - News

The founder of Haven Studios Jade Raymond, the developer acquired by PlayStation in 2023, has left the company, according to a report from Bloomberg. Marie-Eve Danis and Pierre-François Sapinski are the new co-studio heads at Haven Studios.

PlayStation did not give staff at Haven Studios the reason for her leaving. However, it came several weeks after an external test of the online shooter, Fairgames, which is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

The report states several developers, who remained anonymous, had concerns on how the game was received and its current level of progress.

"Jade Raymond has been an incredible partner and visionary force in founding Haven Studios," said a PlayStation spokesperson. "We are deeply grateful for her leadership and contributions, and we wish her all the best in her next chapter."

PlayStation is "committed to supporting Haven Studios and excited to continue the journey," according to the spokesperson.

Haven Studios' Fairgames was originally set to release in Fall 2025, however, it was delayed to Spring 2025, according to several people.

