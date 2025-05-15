Kingdom Hearts IV Gets New Screenshots - News

posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix has released new screenshots for the upcoming action RPG, Kingdom Hearts IV. This is the first look at the game since it was announced in April 2022.

"We’re currently working hard on Kingdom Hearts IV and will continue pouring ourselves into the game’s development," reads an update from Square Enix. "We’re dedicated to making this an experience that lives up to your expectations!

"We’ve seen how excited you are, and we are truly grateful from the bottom of our hearts. We are equally excited and can’t wait to share more about Kingdom Hearts IV when the time is right. Until then, we appreciate your patience.

"Thank you for your continued support."

Square Enix has yet to announce the platforms or the release date for Kingdom Hearts IV.

View the new screenshots of Kingdom Hearts IV below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

