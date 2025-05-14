DreadOut Remastered Collection Out Now for PC, DreadOut 3 Announced - News

Soft Source Publishing and developer Digital Happiness announced DreadOut Remastered Collection is now available for PC via Steam. It is available for a 30 percent discount price of $20.99 until May 21, which will increase to $29.99.

The collection includes DreadOut and DreadOut: Keepers of the Dark.

The developer has also announced horror game, DreadOut 3, for PC via Steam. It will launch "definitely after Grand Theft Auto VI releases" in 2026.

View the DreadOut 3 announcement teaser trailer below:

Read details on DreadOut 3 below:

DreadOut 3 is a third-person horror adventure inspired by Asian-Indonesian urban legend. Follow Linda’s journey as Keepers of the Dark into an interdimensional rabbit hole to find the source of unseen power threatening the balance of light and darkness. This spine-chilling sequel expands on the cult hit original, making DreadOut 3 another terrifying chapter in the world of the unseen.

Non-Linear Survival Horror

Explore a haunted environment in an Asian – Indonesian setting day and night.

Commune With the Dead

Traverse between the living and the world of the unseen. Endure the non-stop torment from the evil spirits that will slowly devour your soul.

Iris Phone Gameplay

Switch between first-person and third-person view, and discover the gruesome horrors lurking in the shadows.

Enter the Spiritual Realm

Overcome numerous puzzles in a unique Asian-Indonesian rural setting.

Discover Ghosts and Urban Legends

Search out spirits and uncover local myths to complete the Ghostpedia app on Linda’s smartphone. Get access to a plethora of Linda’s wardrobe as part of the ancient summoning ghost ritual.

