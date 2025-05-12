Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

/ 500 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has taken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending May 10, 2025.

Minecraft is up one spot to second place, Astro Bot is up four spots to third place, and Assassin's Creed Shadows is up one spot to fourth place. Grand Theft Auto V shot up 10 spots to fifth place and EA Sports FC 25 is up three spots to sixth place.

Monster Hunter Wilds is up from 24th to seventh place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up three spots to eighth place. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle dropped three spots to ninth place and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition remained in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Minecraft Astro Bot Assassin's Creed Shadows Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 25 Monster Hunter Wilds Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Indiana Jones and the Great Circle The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles