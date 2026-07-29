Arcade Archives TX-1 Launches July 30 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PS4 - News

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Hamster announced Arcade Archives 2 TX-1 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and Arcade Archives TX-1 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on July 30.

Arcade Archives 2 TX-1 is priced at $9.99 / 1,100 yen, while Arcade Archives TX-1 is priced at $7.99 / 838 yen An upgrade will be available for $2.99 / 330 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Now, the cockpit opens into infinity.

TX-1 is a racing game released by Tatsumi in 1983.

Enjoy a powerful race, unique to the triple-screen display.

The course splits along the way, where deserts, coastlines, and city nightscapes dynamically flash past. Goals all around the world?! Cross the finish line and claim your glorious checkered flag!

Arcade Archives 2 series introduces a brand-new mode called Time Attack Mode, in addition to the Original Mode, Hi Score Mode, and Caravan Mode from Arcade Archives. Time Attack Mode focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

What’s more, with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

Please enjoy these iconic arcade games that defined an era with the Arcade Archives series!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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