Giant Bomb Employees Acquire the Website From Owner Fandom

Giant Bomb employees during a PAX East panel announced they have purchased the website from owner Fandom.

Jeff Grubb, Jeff Bakalar, Dan Ryckert, Mike Minotti and Jan Ochoa are all now owners of the video game website.

"Giant Bomb is now owned by the people who make Giant Bomb, and it would not have been possible without the speedy efforts of Fandom and our mutual agreement on what’s best for fans and creators," said Jeff Grubb and Jeff Bakalar in a joint statement (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"The future of Giant Bomb is now in the hands of our supporting community, who have always had our backs no matter what. We’ll have a lot more to say about what this looks like soon, but for now, everyone can trust that all the support we receive goes directly to this team."

Former owner Fandom has released its own statement: "Fandom has made the strategic decision to transition Giant Bomb back to its independent roots and the brand has been acquired by longtime staff and content creators, Jeff Bakalar and Jeff Grubb, who will now own and operate the site independently.

"Fans are at the core of everything we do at Fandom and we’re committed to not only serving them but also supporting the creators they love, and the sale of Giant Bomb represents a natural extension of that mission. We’re confident Giant Bomb is in good hands and its legacy will live on with Jeff and Jeff."

