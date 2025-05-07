Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Launches September 19 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Nihon Falcom have told Famitsu (via Gematsu) that Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 19.

The game was previously titled The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st and is a full remake of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky. GungHo Online Entertainment is publishing the game in the west.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

“An unforgettable journey.”

Trails is a story RPG series that celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024. To mark this significant milestone, the first entry in the series, The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky, is being fully remade!

Liberl Kingdom, the setting of the story, has been fully recreated in 3D, and all the distinctive characters, including Estelle and Joshua, have been refined.

In addition to exhilarating and stress-free combat, which allows seamless switching between the two battle modes “Field Action” and “Command Battle,” each character’s Crafts and Arts are on dynamic display! While maintaining the scenic image of Liberl Kingdom, the game includes a variety of quests and numerous side activities that allow players to fully experience the feeling of traveling across the kingdom from their own perspective.

After their father Cassius goes missing, Esetelle and Joshua embark off on a journey across Liberl Kingdom. Along the way, they will meet and part with new companions. What awaits them at the end of their journey…?

A classic reborn for everyone to enjoy. Stay tuned for more information on The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st, the story that started off the Trails saga.

Story

An ensemble drama with a detailed world-building and unique characters, the Trails story RPG series has received high acclaim both in Japan and overseas for its ongoing epic of a story that unfolds like a long-running TV drama, and has sold over eight million units.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky is the first series across the greater Trails franchise, with three titles released from 2004 to 2007, including The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky, The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd.

The story is set in Liberl Kingdom, a small nation located in the southwestern part of the continent of Zemuria. In a world advancing through a new technology called “Orbal Energy,” a girl named Estelle and her companion Joshua aim to become Bracers who protect civilians and maintain peace throughout the region.

The game depicts the various encounters and farewells throughout their journey, as well as the growth of young heroes.

