Mamorukun ReCurse! Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publishers City Connection and Clear River Games, and developers G.rev and Take x Off have announced a remaster of the vertical-scrolling shoot 'em up, Mamorukun Curse!, titled Mamorukun ReCurse! for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Mamorukun ReCurse! is a modern remaster of cult classic arcade shooter Mamorukun Curse!, originally developed by G.rev for Japanese arcades in 2008, and brought back to life by TAKE x OFF, the team behind this year’s highly-regarded Under Defeat port. This new version of the game now supports widescreen format, and adds game changing modern twin-stick controls, alongside the original control scheme, so players can pick the best way to play.

In this adorably cute vertical-scrolling shoot ’em up, players use Curse Bullets to fuel intense risk-reward gameplay, dynamically altering the difficulty as they play. Players can take out smaller enemies and clear projectiles from the screen, or choose to power up larger enemies to make them harder to defeat. The stronger the foe, the higher the score, and players can even curse themselves to take more damage.

Drawing inspiration from traditional Japanese mythology in a family-friendly package, Mamorukun ReCurse! sees players take on the role of Mamoru, who wakes up in the Netherworld following his untimely death. In order to stop the Netherworld being consumed by the dark, Mamoru and a group of new friends must seal the gate to The World of Darkness.

Packed with content, Mamorukun ReCurse! includes Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Challenge Courses, alternative costumes, and a new Gallery Mode. The game also includes all previously-released downloadable content characters, giving players plenty of reasons to play again and again.

Features:

An arcade classic ReCursed! for modern platforms.

ReCursed! for modern platforms. Use Curse Bullets to adjust the game’s difficulty on the fly!

Story Mode, Arcade Mode, or Challenge Courses? The choice is yours!

Multiple characters, alternate costumes, and an extensive Gallery Mode!

Original compositions by Yosuke Yasui, plus arranged music from previous releases.

