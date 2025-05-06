Grand Theft Auto VI Second Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 714 Views
Rockstar Games has released the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.
"Vice City, USA," reads the description to the trailer. "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."
The trailer features the song "Hot Together" by The Pointer Sisters.
View the second trailer below:
Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 26, 2026.
Pretty much confirms PS has the marketing rights now.
I'm not sure. With Xbox sales declining as rapidly as they are, I don't think Rockstar would sign a deal with MS anyway. It could just be a natural deal where Rockstar sees there is only one platform that can get the sales it wants and that's Playstation
Yeah, I sorta agree, it could be either way. Sony does like to secure marketing rights, but at the same time, it could just be Rockstar sees the writing on the wall for Xbox Series and doesn't see a point in spending tons of marketing money on that platform.
By this point next year when the game releases (May 2026), one would think PS5 will be at 85+ million, maybe 90+ million if things go really well for them. Xbox Series will be less than 40 million. I do think Microsoft is gonna jump the gun with the next-gen, but I also have a hard time thinking it will be in 2026. I think next-gen Xbox will be in Fall 2027, with Sony following sometime in 2028.
It's not often i talk about graphics because i think we've reached a point where pretty much all games look good/great, but man this looks mind blowingly good
Just boom out of nowhere a new trailer. I love it. game looks amazing.
Announcing the release date one year in advance, that's new... But, at least, it's now official.
10 mllions views in 2 hours, btw...
Looks amazing... and I typically dont care for GTA at all
Probably should have released this along with the delay announcement
Cgi not ingame graphics.
It says "captured on PS5" at the end. For what your saying to be true it means that they would have to go to all the effort of getting CGI to run on a PS5, and then capture it off there just to say it was running on PS5
Rockstar never uses pre rendered videos in their games I think. It's
all in game footage.
idk if CGI is the right word, but I do agree that it would’ve been nice if they featured some gameplay…not just a compilation of cutscenes.
I knew the PS5 was capable of much better graphics than what we've currently seen. Don't call me a D rider again, the trailer says the footage was captured on PS5.
All that means is sony have the marketing rights. More dribbling over sony as usual I see.