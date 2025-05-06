Grand Theft Auto VI Second Trailer Released - News

Rockstar Games has released the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.

"Vice City, USA," reads the description to the trailer. "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

The trailer features the song "Hot Together" by The Pointer Sisters.

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 26, 2026.

