Nintendo Changes eShop Charts to be Revenue Based - News

posted 38 minutes ago

Following the latest Nintendo Switch system software update, Nintendo has changed how the Nintendo eShop charts are ordered.

The eShop charts previously were ordered by the number of units sold in the past 48 hours. However, the charts are now ordered by revenue generated in the past 72 hours.

This was likely done in an attempt to hide shovelware as a game that sells for $1 will need to sell a lot more units in order to appear on the eShop charts. The changes will benefit fill-priced games and will likely see fewer games that are on sale appear on the charts.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

